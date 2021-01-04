Park National Corp OH Sells 11,740 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 75.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,582 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 60.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,177,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,155,000 after buying an additional 1,576,465 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $105.41. 9,516,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,448,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $109.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

