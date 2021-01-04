Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Scotiabank

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKIUF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.94. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. Parkland has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

