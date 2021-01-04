PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Volume Tops $1.84 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $47.93 million and $1.84 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035844 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020771 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002743 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003114 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,586,072 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

