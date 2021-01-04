Patron (PAT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,355.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Exrates, LATOKEN and YoBit. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $29,355.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00126514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00225194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00536447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00284103 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050309 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDAX, Hotbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

