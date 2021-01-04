Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $536.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

