PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,411,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after buying an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,272,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,376. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.