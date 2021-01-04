PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.88.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

