Perpetual Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.78 million and $2.42 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00004333 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00125929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00258646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00535395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00051014 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,647,070 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

