PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading Down 7%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 541,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 372,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Get PetIQ alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $246,000.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.