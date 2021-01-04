PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PETQ. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PetIQ by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

