P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.99. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

