PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.28

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 5388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,521,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

