Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.70

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10), with a volume of 6374686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.71 million and a P/E ratio of -20.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.05.

Pires Investments plc Company Profile

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

