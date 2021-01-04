PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PJT. BidaskClub cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $75.25 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.