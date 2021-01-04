Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading Down 8.4%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was down 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 638,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,044,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

