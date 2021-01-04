PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.43 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $15.30 million and $3.43 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00043065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00337661 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023286 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

