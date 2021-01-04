POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.88

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 398117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.96 million and a P/E ratio of -23.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.55.

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) Company Profile (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.