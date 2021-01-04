Polybius (PLBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $676.00

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Polybius has traded 119.9% higher against the US dollar. One Polybius token can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00005458 BTC on exchanges. Polybius has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $676.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00338328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023312 BTC.

About Polybius

PLBT is a token. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

