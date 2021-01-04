Polymath Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $52.66 million and $1.63 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00475149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

