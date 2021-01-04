Populous Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00042423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00320951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00032262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023029 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

