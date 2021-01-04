Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Up 5.2%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 603,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 701,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

The company has a market cap of $460.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

