Primecoin (XPM) One Day Volume Tops $12,619.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and $12,619.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,621,222 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

