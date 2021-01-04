Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $49.61 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 370,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

