Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

