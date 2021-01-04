ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.94

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 27132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,732,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $5,939,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $4,245,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 75.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 354,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 152,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 44,008 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

