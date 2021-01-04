ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Shares Up 6.5%

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.20. 164,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 226,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

