ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Trading Down 6.4%

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 1,912,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,040,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Get ProShares UltraShort Silver alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 823.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 364,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.