ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 98.8% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 199,880 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $4,187,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 63.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 236,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 887.6% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 190,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $3,350,000.

SDS stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

