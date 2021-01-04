Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.50

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 35473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

In other news, Director Peter Bernier acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$60,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$417,693.10. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 201,199 shares of company stock valued at $173,231.

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

