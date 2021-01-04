Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.20

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 108387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

About Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

