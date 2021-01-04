Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 119.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 22,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,994. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.