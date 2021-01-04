PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,614,680.00. Insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 in the last three months.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.