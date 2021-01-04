Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.71 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $42.26 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00333705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00023720 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

