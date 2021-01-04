Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 955,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,723,835. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,075 shares during the period. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

