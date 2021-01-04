Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 598,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,155,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday.

About Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

