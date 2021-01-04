Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 10,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,265,500.00.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,099. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

