Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Decreased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $227.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $239.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.