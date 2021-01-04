Quantstamp (QSP) Price Tops $0.0259 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $18.52 million and $835,229.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00042861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00330978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

