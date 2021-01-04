QuickX Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182,544.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $182,544.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00322061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00032041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023119 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

