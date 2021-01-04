QunQun (QUN) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, QunQun has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $303,341.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $50.98 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00346216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023922 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.