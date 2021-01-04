R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.33

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

