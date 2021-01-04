Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) (LON:RBW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.00

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) (LON:RBW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 3567005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.88. The firm has a market cap of £52.28 million and a P/E ratio of -17.92.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) Company Profile (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

