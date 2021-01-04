RAMP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $5.59 million and $1.08 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00126514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00225194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00536447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00284103 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050309 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,936,931 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

