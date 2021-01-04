Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

