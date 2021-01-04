Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $2,834.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029948 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00315082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00126075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00518593 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00271812 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050053 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

