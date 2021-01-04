Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX):

12/28/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

12/14/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $553.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $451.00 to $557.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $465.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $424.00 to $472.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $472.27 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $516.65. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Lam Research Co alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,298 shares of company stock worth $32,735,498. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 86,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 61.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.