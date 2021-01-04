Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NOW (DNOW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NOW (NYSE: DNOW):

12/29/2020 – NOW had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – NOW was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – NOW was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

12/14/2020 – NOW was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.32. 40,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,628. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $800.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Get NOW Inc alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NOW by 358.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NOW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NOW by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.