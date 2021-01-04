Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 1,047,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 552,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 134,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

