Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 47.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.90. 244,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,982. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $273.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.58.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,697 shares of company stock worth $71,387,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

