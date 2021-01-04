Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Square by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Square by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $15,683,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,323,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,244,825 shares of company stock worth $251,202,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.16. 9,811,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,185,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.76 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.63. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $243.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

